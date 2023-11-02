Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Moritz Seider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
