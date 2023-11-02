Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Seider against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Moritz Seider vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Seider has averaged 22:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Seider has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seider has a point in six games this season (out of 10), including multiple points four times.

Seider has an assist in six of 10 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Seider has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Seider has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

