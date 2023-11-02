Jalen Duren Injury Status - Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Report November 2
Find the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-3), which currently includes four players listed (including Jalen Duren), as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) at Smoothie King Center on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Pistons lost their last outing 110-101 against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham totaled 30 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|18.0
|15.3
|4.0
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Brandon Ingram: Questionable (Knee), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee)
Pistons vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pistons vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-7.5
|219.5
