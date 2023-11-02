The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) on Thursday, with the Panthers coming off a loss and the Red Wings off a win.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Panthers Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.1 goals per game (31 in total), 24th in the NHL.

With 40 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 10 4 11 15 4 9 52% Alex DeBrincat 10 9 4 13 8 7 0% Moritz Seider 10 1 9 10 4 4 - Shayne Gostisbehere 10 3 6 9 7 1 - Lucas Raymond 10 3 5 8 4 2 0%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 23 total goals (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers' 22 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players