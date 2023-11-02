Red Wings vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 2
Thursday will feature a projected tight NHL outing between the Florida Panthers (4-3-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX.
Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-110
|-110
|6.5
Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 10 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).
- The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in five of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Detroit is 5-3 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.
