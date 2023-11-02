Should you wager on Shayne Gostisbehere to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

