The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 112 - Bucks 109

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)

Knicks (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-2.4)

Knicks (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.1

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bucks were the eighth-ranked team in the league (116.9 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 14th (113.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Milwaukee was best in the league in rebounds (48.6 per game) last season. It was 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).

At 25.8 assists per game last season, the Bucks were 12th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee was 21st in the NBA in committing them (13.9 per game) last year. It was worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Bucks were fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8) last year. They were 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are the second-worst team in the league in points scored (103 per game) but third-best in points allowed (102).

In 2023-24, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (49.8 per game) and 15th in rebounds allowed (45).

At 21.8 assists per game, the Knicks are fourth-worst in the league.

New York commits 14 turnovers per game and force 14.6 per game, ranking 14th and 16th, respectively, in the league.

With 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc, the Knicks are 11th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

