Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Clinton County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lansing Catholic School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Mason, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
