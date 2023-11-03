Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Dickinson County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Ishpeming High School at Iron Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Kingsford High School at Ogemaw Heights High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 4

1:00 PM ET on November 4 Location: West Branch, MI

West Branch, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Norway High School at Pickford High School