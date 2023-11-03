Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Manistee High School at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.