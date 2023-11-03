This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ingham County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lansing Catholic School at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic High School - Lansing at Ovid-Elsie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Elsie, MI

Elsie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Haslett High School at Chelsea High School