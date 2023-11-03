Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Jackson County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Napoleon High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.