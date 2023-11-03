How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today, Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint-Germain square off at Parc des Princes.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Ligue 1 action.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC journeys to match up with Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-370)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+850)
- Draw: (+550)
