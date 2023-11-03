If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Avondale High School at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Utica, MI

Utica, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Mott High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Cass Technical High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology