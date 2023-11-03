In Saint Clair County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran North High School at Marine City High School