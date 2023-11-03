Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Saint Clair County, Michigan, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North High School at Marine City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: East China, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
