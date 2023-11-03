Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ithaca High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.