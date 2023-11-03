ACC opponents will clash when the Syracuse Orange (4-4) meet the Boston College Eagles (5-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Boston College?

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boston College 28, Syracuse 24

Boston College 28, Syracuse 24 Syracuse has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Boston College has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

The Eagles are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+3)



Boston College (+3) Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

In Boston College's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been seven Boston College games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51 points this season.

Syracuse averages 26.4 points per game against Boston College's 28.1, amounting to 3.5 points over the matchup's point total of 51.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 53.2 54.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 34.3 31.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 50.5 52.8 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.8 30.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.