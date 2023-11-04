The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at El Cardonal at Diamante includes Chris Gotterup. The competition is from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Gotterup at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Gotterup Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chris Gotterup Insights

Gotterup has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Gotterup has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Gotterup's average finish has been 46th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Gotterup has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 35 -10 272 0 1 0 0 $41,209

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Gotterup has played in the past year has been 55 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Gotterup's Last Time Out

Gotterup finished in the 35th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He finished in the 77th percentile on par 4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gotterup shot better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.38 strokes).

Gotterup carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gotterup recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Gotterup's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average (4.5).

At that most recent outing, Gotterup's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Gotterup ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gotterup carded four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

