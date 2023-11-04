Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 4?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Fischer has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 16 total goals (1.6 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
