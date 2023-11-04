In-gee Chun will hit the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Chun at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Chun Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

In-gee Chun Insights

Chun has finished below par 11 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 14 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Chun has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Chun has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 29 -3 274 0 15 0 1 $519,368

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

The par-478 course measures 6,598 yards this week, which is 405 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Chun will take to the 6,598-yard course this week at Taiheiyo Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,580 yards in the past year.

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 70th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which landed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chun shot better than just 10% of the golfers (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Chun recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chun recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Chun's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average (7.3).

At that last tournament, Chun had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Chun ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Chun had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.2.

