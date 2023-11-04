The Detroit Red Wings, J.T. Compher included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Compher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher's plus-minus this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is +1.

In two of 11 games this season, Compher has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Compher has a point in four of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Compher has an assist in four of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Compher has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Compher Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

