In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jake Walman to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900

Walman stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Walman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Walman's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

