The Detroit Red Wings, including Lucas Raymond, take the ice Saturday versus the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Raymond available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Lucas Raymond vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 16:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Raymond has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raymond has registered a point in a game five times this season over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raymond has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Raymond has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 16 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 4 8 Points 2 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

