Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Menominee County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Saint Clair County
  • Manistee County
  • Kent County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Delta County
  • Wayne County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Otsego County
  • Barry County

    • Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    North Central High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charlevoix High School at Menominee High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Menominee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.