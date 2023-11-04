Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Menominee County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
North Central High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlevoix High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
