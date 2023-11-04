Michigan vs. Purdue Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 4
In the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Wolverines to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Michigan vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Michigan (-32.5)
|Under (52.5)
|Michigan 42, Purdue 8
Week 10 Big Ten Predictions
Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The Wolverines have beaten the spread four times in seven games.
- Michigan has an ATS record of 1-3 when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.
- This season, four of the Wolverines' seven games have gone over the point total.
- The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Michigan games this season.
Purdue Betting Info (2023)
- The Boilermakers are 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Boilermakers have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for the Purdue this season is 3.7 points less than this game's over/under.
Wolverines vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Michigan
|40.6
|5.9
|35.8
|6.0
|48.7
|5.7
|Purdue
|21.9
|30.0
|24.6
|34.4
|17.3
|22.7
