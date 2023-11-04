Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan State Spartans go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cornhuskers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-3) Over (34.5) Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Spartans are 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

Michigan State is 0-4-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Spartans games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The average total in Michigan State games this season is 11.3 more points than the point total of 34.5 for this outing.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Nebraska has an ATS record of 1-2.

There have been three Cornhuskers games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Nebraska games average 43.3 total points per game this season, 8.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Spartans vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 20.3 18.6 23.6 18.6 14.7 18.7 Michigan State 18 27.8 18.4 28.4 17.3 26.7

