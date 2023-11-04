The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Nebraska has the 21st-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.6 points allowed per game), but rank 19th-worst on offense (20.3 points per game). Michigan State has been struggling on offense, ranking 22nd-worst with 322.9 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 360.1 total yards per contest (56th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Michigan State vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Michigan State Nebraska 322.9 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.4 (116th) 360.1 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.8 (12th) 108.8 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.1 (26th) 214.1 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (130th) 19 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (117th) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (80th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards (136.3 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 141 times for 609 yards (76.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has piled up 93 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster leads his squad with 342 receiving yards on 29 receptions with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (36 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover has racked up 261 reciving yards (32.6 ypg) this season.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 838 passing yards, completing 51.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 446 yards (55.8 ypg) on 104 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has collected 320 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 21 catches for 216 yards (27 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Thomas Fidone II has put together a 176-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 29 targets.

Marcus Washington has been the target of 15 passes and racked up eight grabs for 176 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

