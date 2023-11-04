Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) face off against the Michigan State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Cornhuskers are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 34.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-3)
|34.5
|-152
|+126
Michigan State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Nebraska has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
