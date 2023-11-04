The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) host a Big Ten battle against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and best in scoring defense (5.9 points allowed per game). Purdue ranks 106th in the FBS with 21.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Michigan vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Michigan Purdue 421.6 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (104th) 226.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (63rd) 174.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (95th) 247.4 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (84th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) on 132-of-169 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 168 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 605 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 66 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 184 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 27 catches for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 383 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 364 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 1,717 yards on 59.4% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 112 times for 520 yards, with four touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has collected 325 yards (on 60 carries) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks leads his team with 426 receiving yards on 29 receptions with five touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (41.1 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.