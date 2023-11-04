The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 32.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Michigan vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.

Purdue has won just two games against the spread this season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +240 Bet $100 to win $240 To Win the Big Ten -105 Bet $105 to win $100

