How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 4, with the Bruins having won three straight games.
You can watch along on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET as the Bruins play the Red Wings.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 33 goals allowed (three per game) is 22nd in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 37 goals during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|11
|4
|11
|15
|6
|9
|50%
|Alex DeBrincat
|11
|9
|4
|13
|9
|7
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|11
|1
|9
|10
|5
|4
|-
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|11
|3
|6
|9
|7
|1
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|11
|3
|5
|8
|5
|2
|0%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 16 total goals (only 1.6 per game).
- The Bruins rank 14th in the league with 31 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|10
|8
|6
|14
|12
|6
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|10
|5
|5
|10
|7
|5
|12.5%
|Charlie McAvoy
|9
|2
|7
|9
|6
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|10
|4
|3
|7
|6
|4
|50.7%
|Charlie Coyle
|10
|1
|5
|6
|3
|1
|50.9%
