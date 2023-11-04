The Boston Bruins (9-0-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-4-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET. The Bruins have won three straight games.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won five (55.6%).

Detroit is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in seven of 11 games this season.

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 40 (3rd) 16 (1st) Goals Allowed 33 (22nd) 5 (20th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (16th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings' 40 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 33 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

