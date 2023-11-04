Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 4?
Can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Gostisbehere averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 16 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.1 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
