Nicholls State, Incarnate Word, Week 10 Southland Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Southland entering Week 10 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: L 35-31 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th
- Last Game: W 17-13 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th
- Last Game: L 17-13 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
