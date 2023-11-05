The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are favored by just 2 points as they try to extend their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has a point total of 49.5.

Bengals vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Other Week 9 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NBC

Bengals vs. Bills Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

As a 2-point favorite or greater, the Bengals have two wins ATS (2-2-1).

The teams have hit the over in three of Cincinnati's seven games with a set total.

Buffalo's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-5-0.

Of eight Buffalo games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Boyd - - - - 38.5 (-111) - Joe Burrow 263.5 (-115) - 14.5 (-120) - - - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 86.5 (-111) - Tee Higgins - - - - 50.5 (-111) - Joe Mixon - - 64.5 (-111) - - - Irvin Smith Jr. - - - - 16.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 267.5 (-115) - 27.5 (-110) - - - Stefon Diggs - - - - 87.5 (-118) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 41.5 (-118) - James Cook - - 49.5 (-111) - 16.5 (-111) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 38.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

