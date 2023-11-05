The Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham included, take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 125-116 loss to the Pelicans (his last game) Cunningham posted 22 points and 11 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+152)

Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per contest last season, sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns gave up 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the NBA.

The Suns gave up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest last year, third in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.