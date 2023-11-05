Killian Hayes plus his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 125-116 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) Hayes put up 10 points and nine assists.

In this article we will look at Hayes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-102)

Over 7.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns conceded 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 18 4 1 3 1 0 1 11/25/2022 38 17 8 9 1 0 3

