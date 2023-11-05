On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-4) bring a three-game slide into a road contest versus the Detroit Pistons (2-4), who have lost three straight as well. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET (on BSDET and AZFamily).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Suns matchup.

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-5.5) 223 -235 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs Suns Additional Info

Pistons vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 110.7 points per game (18th in the league) and allowing 111.2 (14th in the NBA).

The Pistons put up 110.0 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 110.5 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 220.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 221.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Detroit has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Pistons and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Suns +650 +300 -

