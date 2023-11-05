Pistons vs. Suns November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (1-1), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, play the Detroit Pistons (0-1). The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on BSDET and AZFamily.
Pistons vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, AZFamily
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey posted 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists last season.
- Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He sank 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Jalen Duren recorded 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists. He made 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He sank 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant's numbers last season were 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor.
- Drew Eubanks collected 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 64.1% from the floor.
- Grayson Allen recorded 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Bol Bol's numbers last season were 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.
Pistons vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Suns
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.6
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
