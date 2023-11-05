The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points twice this season.

Detroit has had an average of 220.5 points scored in its games so far this season, two points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Detroit has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 3 50% 110.7 220.7 111.2 221.7 226.5 Pistons 2 33.3% 110 220.7 110.5 221.7 219

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

The Pistons put up an average of 110 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns allow.

Detroit is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Suns Betting Splits

Pistons and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 3-3 1-1 3-3 Suns 3-3 1-2 3-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Suns Point Insights

Pistons Suns 110 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.