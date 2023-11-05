Pistons vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.
Pistons vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|222.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points twice this season.
- Detroit has had an average of 220.5 points scored in its games so far this season, two points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Detroit has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pistons vs Suns Additional Info
Pistons vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|3
|50%
|110.7
|220.7
|111.2
|221.7
|226.5
|Pistons
|2
|33.3%
|110
|220.7
|110.5
|221.7
|219
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- The Pistons put up an average of 110 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns allow.
- Detroit is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 111.2 points.
Pistons vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|3-3
|1-1
|3-3
|Suns
|3-3
|1-2
|3-3
Pistons vs. Suns Point Insights
|Pistons
|Suns
|110
|110.7
|19
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|110.5
|111.2
|11
|14
|3-1
|3-0
|2-2
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
