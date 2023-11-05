The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on November 5, 2023. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Suns Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

This season, Detroit has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 17th.

The Pistons' 110 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Suns allow to opponents.

Detroit is 1-2 when it scores more than 111.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pistons put up 112.3 points per game last season, four more than they averaged on the road (108.3).

The Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.

At home, the Pistons drained 11.8 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries