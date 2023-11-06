Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Cunningham, in his last game (November 5 loss against the Suns), posted 26 points and six assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Cunningham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-154)

Over 5.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last year, giving up 117.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last season, giving up 43.3 per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors conceded 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last year, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 39 23 10 9 1 1 0

