The Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Sooners gave up to their opponents (43.2%).

Last season, Central Michigan had a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.

The Chippewas scored just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Sooners gave up to opponents (67.5).

When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Central Michigan went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Central Michigan averaged 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.8 on the road.

The Chippewas conceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.

At home, Central Michigan drained 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule