The Oklahoma Sooners will open their 2023-24 season against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Central Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-20.5) 135.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-20.5) 135.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Michigan put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Chippewas were an underdog by 20.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 14 Sooners games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.