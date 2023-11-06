The New York Jets (4-3) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Insights

The Chargers score 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets surrender (18.4).

New York racks up 18 points per game, six fewer than Los Angeles gives up (24).

The Chargers collect 33.1 more yards per game (362.4) than the Jets give up per outing (329.3).

New York collects 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 Los Angeles allows.

This season, the Chargers rack up 103.6 rushing yards per game, 41.3 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (144.9).

This year New York runs for 15.6 more yards per game (109) than Los Angeles allows (93.4).

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Jets have forced (13).

New York has 10 giveaways this season, while Los Angeles has 12 takeaways.

Chargers Away Performance

On the road, the Chargers score fewer points (23 per game) than overall (24.9). They also concede more (27.3 per game) than overall (24).

The Chargers pick up 391.7 yards per game on the road (29.3 more than overall), and allow 433 away from home (42.1 more than overall).

The Chargers pick up 76.7 rushing yards per game in road games (26.9 fewer than overall), and allow 113 in road games (19.6 more than overall).

The Chargers convert 33.3% of third downs away from home (7.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 42.1% of third downs in road games (4.5% more than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago W 30-13 NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC

Jets Home Performance

The Jets put up 18 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).

The Jets accumulate 260 yards per game at home (13.3 fewer than overall), and give up 355.3 at home (26 more than overall).

New York picks up fewer passing yards at home (158.3 per game) than it does overall (164.3), and allows more (220.8 per game) than overall (184.4).

The Jets accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (101.8 per game) than they do overall (109), but they also concede fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.9).

The Jets convert more third downs at home (28%) than they do overall (23%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (46.6%) than overall (40%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video

