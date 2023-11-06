How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) go up against the Toledo Rockets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Rockets averaged.
- Detroit Mercy went 8-3 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rockets finished 211th.
- The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were just 0.3 fewer points than the 76.9 the Rockets allowed.
- Detroit Mercy went 8-9 last season when it scored more than 76.9 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.
- In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy knocked down more treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
