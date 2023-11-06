Monday's game between the Toledo Rockets (0-0) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) matching up at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 84-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Toledo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 84, Detroit Mercy 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-11.3)

Toledo (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

Offensively, Detroit Mercy averaged 76.6 points per game (60th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 75.3 points per contest at the other end (318th-ranked).

The Titans ranked 65th in college basketball with 33.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 143rd with 30.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Detroit Mercy ranked 221st in college basketball with 12.5 assists per contest.

The Titans averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (122nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Titans thrived in terms of three-point shooting last season, ranking eighth-best in college basketball in three-pointers per game (10.2) and 11th-best in three-point percentage (38.6%).

With 8.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Detroit Mercy ranked 312th in the nation. It ceded a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Last season Detroit Mercy took 56.8% two-pointers, accounting for 61.4% of the team's buckets. It shot 43.2% from three-point land (38.6% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.