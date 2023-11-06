The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) face the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.
  • The Eagles put up only 4.3 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.9).
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-10.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).
  • The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than away (84.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

