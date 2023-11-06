The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) face the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.

The Eagles put up only 4.3 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.9).

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-10.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).

The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than away (84.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule