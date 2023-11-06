How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) face the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot at a 44% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.
- The Eagles put up only 4.3 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Bulldogs allowed (67.9).
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Eastern Michigan went 6-10.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).
- The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (75.1 per game) than away (84.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
