The Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-15.5) 139.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-16.5) 139.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Eagles were an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Butler covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

A total of 10 Bulldogs games last season hit the over.

