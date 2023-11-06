Killian Hayes and his Detroit Pistons teammates will match up versus the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayes, in his most recent showing, had 13 points and five assists in a 120-106 loss to the Suns.

In this article we will look at Hayes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were ranked 21st in the league defensively last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Warriors gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

Defensively, the Warriors allowed 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 35 9 2 13 1 0 1 10/30/2022 18 4 2 5 0 0 1

